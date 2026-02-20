Azerbaijan's Canoe and Rowing Federation сhanges name
Individual sports
- 20 February, 2026
- 15:42
The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has officially changed its name to the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.
According to Report, the decision was made at the organization's general assembly.
The move aims to promote the development of water sports in Azerbaijan under a unified platform, improve management flexibility, and achieve more effective representation on the international stage.
