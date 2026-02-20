Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan's Canoe and Rowing Federation сhanges name

    Individual sports
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 15:42
    Azerbaijan's Canoe and Rowing Federation сhanges name

    The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has officially changed its name to the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

    According to Report, the decision was made at the organization's general assembly.

    The move aims to promote the development of water sports in Azerbaijan under a unified platform, improve management flexibility, and achieve more effective representation on the international stage.

    Azərbaycan Kanoe və Avarçəkmə Federasiyasının adı dəyişdirilib
    Федерация каноэ и гребли Азербайджана сменила название

