Fitch: CBA to maintain cautious monetary policy
Finance
- 20 February, 2026
- 13:42
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will continue a cautious monetary policy, according to Fitch Solutions, Report informs.
The international analytics company notes that the CBA is expected to gradually lower its key interest rate from the current 6.5 percent to 6 percent by the end of 2026.
Earlier, the CBA's Board decided on February 4 to reduce the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.5 percent, with the next decision on the interest rate corridor scheduled for April 2.
Fitch Solutions emphasized that the manat will continue to be actively supported through interventions at around 1.7 manat=$1, reflecting the authorities' long-term commitment to maintaining the stability of the national currency.
