Azerbaijani embassy participates in international exhibition in Turkmenistan
Foreign policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 16:43
The Embassy of Azerbaijan took part in an international exhibition commemorating "Diplomacy Day," hosted by the Institute of International Relations under Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The embassy told Report that the event showcased publications highlighting Azerbaijan's rich historical heritage, culture, art, and tourism potential.
Participants were also provided with detailed information about the WUF13 forum, scheduled to be held in Baku from May 17-22 as part of Azerbaijan's "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture."
Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, alongside other government officials and members of the diplomatic corps, visited Azerbaijan's exhibition corner.
