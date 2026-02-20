MOL boosts hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan by 5.5% in 2025

Hungarian energy company MOL Group reported a daily hydrocarbon production of 13,400 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in Azerbaijan in 2025, up 5.5% compared with 2024, Report informs citing the company.

MOL"s total average daily hydrocarbon output, including gas, reached 94,700 boe in 2025, a 0.9% increase year-on-year. Azerbaijan accounted for 14.1% of the company"s total production during the period.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, average daily hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan rose to 15,200 boe, a 16% increase, while MOL"s total output reached 99,400 boe, up 4.9%. Azerbaijan"s share of total production was 15.3% for the year.

For 2026, MOL projects total average daily production between 95,000 and 97,000 boe.

"The 2026 forecast of 95,000–97,000 boe per day assumes continued high efficiency in offsetting natural production decline in Central and Eastern Europe, gradual organic expansion mainly at fields in Iraq and Kazakhstan, and stabilization of production across other assets in our international portfolio," the company said.

In Azerbaijan, MOL holds a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) development project and 8.9% in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline project. Additionally, on December 17, 2025, SOCAR and MOL Group signed a production-sharing agreement for exploration and production in the onshore Shamakhi-Gobustan block, where MOL operates with a 65% stake and SOCAR holds 35%.

MOL conducts production activities in eight countries and is actively involved in the oil and gas sector across nine countries worldwide.