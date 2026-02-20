Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovenia exchange congratulatory letters

Azerbaijani and Slovenian presidents exchanged letters marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to Report, in her congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar noted:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Slovenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with my best wishes for the continued success, happiness, and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

It gives me great pleasure to note that over the past three decades, Slovenia and Azerbaijan have developed friendly and constructive relations based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral forums. I am confident that relations between our countries will deepen and strengthen successfully in areas of mutual interest, especially in the economy, energy security, new technology development, and reinforcing friendly ties between our peoples.

Our joint efforts to promote international peace and security, advocate sustainable development, and combat climate change demonstrate our commitment to addressing global challenges through collective action. Within the international community, we will continue to work together to promote mutual understanding, stability, and peace.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

In his letter to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said:

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Slovenia.

The friendship and cooperation connecting our countries and peoples are of great importance to us. It is gratifying that over the past thirty years, our bilateral relations have strengthened, and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields of mutual interest has steadily developed.

I believe that by utilizing existing opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts toward the development and expansion of Azerbaijani-Slovenian friendly relations and partnership, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the European Union.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Slovenia lasting peace and prosperity."