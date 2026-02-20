EU envoys fail to agree on new sanctions on Russia
Other countries
- 20 February, 2026
- 16:37
EU ambassadors have failed to agree on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia today, Report informs via The Guardian.
On February 6, the European Commission presented the 20th EU sanctions package against Russia. It covers energy, financial services, and trade.
