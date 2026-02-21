Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

    Other countries
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 15:42
    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to implement new sanctions packages, Report informs referring to the presidential website.

    One of the decisions aims to counter Russia's shadow fleet: sanctions have been imposed on 225 ship captains involved in exporting Russian petroleum products.

    Among them are citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines. Monitoring of the situation in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas showed that these captains commanded vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet and transported oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Group of Seven, and other states.

    Most of these tankers – 188 – are already under sanctions from the EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

    The second sanctions package includes 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies servicing Russia's military-industrial complex. These include entities that supply, develop, manufacture, and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems, and spare parts for Russia's military-industrial complex. Their products are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine sanctions
    Ukrayna "kölgə donanması"nın 225 kapitanına və 44 Rusiya şirkətinə qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    Украина ввела санкции в отношении 225 капитанов теневого флота и 44 российских компаний

    Latest News

    15:42

    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

    Other countries
    15:21

    Unsafe levels of cancer-causing radon gas detected at 16 UK prisons

    Other countries
    15:00
    Photo

    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    US OFAC extends NIS license until March 20

    Other countries
    14:21

    Trump meets Vietnam leader, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

    Other countries
    14:00

    Russia attacks Ukraine with 120 drones, 1 ballistic missile

    Other countries
    13:41

    FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:19

    Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

    Infrastructure
    13:01

    S&P considers military escalation between Armenia, Azerbaijan unlikely in foreseeable future

    Business
    All News Feed