Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to implement new sanctions packages, Report informs referring to the presidential website.

One of the decisions aims to counter Russia's shadow fleet: sanctions have been imposed on 225 ship captains involved in exporting Russian petroleum products.

Among them are citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines. Monitoring of the situation in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas showed that these captains commanded vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet and transported oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Group of Seven, and other states.

Most of these tankers – 188 – are already under sanctions from the EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The second sanctions package includes 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies servicing Russia's military-industrial complex. These include entities that supply, develop, manufacture, and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems, and spare parts for Russia's military-industrial complex. Their products are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.