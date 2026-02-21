Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Trump meets Vietnam leader, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

    21 February, 2026
    Trump meets Vietnam leader, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

    US President Donald Trump met Vietnamese leader To Lam on Friday and said he would work to remove Hanoi from lists of countries restricted in accessing US advanced technology, according to a summary of the talks posted on the news website of the Vietnamese government, Report informs via Reuters.

    The first formal in-person meeting between the two took place at the White House after the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

    The meeting followed the announcement of deals worth over $30 billion, under which Vietnamese airlines would buy 90 aircraft from US planemaker Boeing.

    Trump on Friday announced an immediate new 10% tariff on most imports from all countries after the Supreme Court struck down some of his earlier sweeping tariffs.

    Vyetnam ABŞ ilə 30 milyard dollarlıq müqavilə çərçivəsində 90 "Boeing" təyyarəsi alacaq
    Вьетнам закупит 90 самолетов Boeing в рамках сделки с США на $30 млрд

