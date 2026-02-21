Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    Foreign policy
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 15:00
    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) will submit documents to the OSCE PA International Secretariat in the coming days for observer status, Report informs referring to the organization.

    A delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan met with OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro as part of their participation in the 25th Winter Meeting of the OSCE PA in Vienna.

    The parties discussed the development of cooperation, which has been ongoing since 2010, participation in reciprocal joint projects, and coordination within international conferences.

    It was also noted at the meetings that TURKPA has collected all the necessary documents to obtain observer status in the OSCE PA, which unites 57 countries, and intends to submit them in the near future.

    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA
    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA
    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA
    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    TURKPA OSCE PA Ramil Hasan
    Photo
    TÜRKPA müşahidəçi statusu almaq üçün sənədləri yaxın günlərdə ATƏT PA-ya göndərəcək
    Photo
    ТЮРКПА направит документы для получения статуса наблюдателя в ПА ОБСЕ

    Latest News

    15:42

    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

    Other countries
    15:21

    Unsafe levels of cancer-causing radon gas detected at 16 UK prisons

    Other countries
    15:00
    Photo

    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    US OFAC extends NIS license until March 20

    Other countries
    14:21

    Trump meets Vietnam leader, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

    Other countries
    14:00

    Russia attacks Ukraine with 120 drones, 1 ballistic missile

    Other countries
    13:41

    FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:19

    Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

    Infrastructure
    13:01

    S&P considers military escalation between Armenia, Azerbaijan unlikely in foreseeable future

    Business
    All News Feed