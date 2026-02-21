TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) will submit documents to the OSCE PA International Secretariat in the coming days for observer status, Report informs referring to the organization.

A delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan met with OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro as part of their participation in the 25th Winter Meeting of the OSCE PA in Vienna.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation, which has been ongoing since 2010, participation in reciprocal joint projects, and coordination within international conferences.

It was also noted at the meetings that TURKPA has collected all the necessary documents to obtain observer status in the OSCE PA, which unites 57 countries, and intends to submit them in the near future.