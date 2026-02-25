Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Military
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 09:12
    Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a message of condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The message of condolences reads: "The news of the death of a serviceman in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Republic of Türkiye deeply saddened me. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I share their pain and grief, and I wish his family patience and fortitude. May Allah rest his soul in peace."

    At night, on February 25, a combat F-16 fighter jet crashed onto a busy highway in Türkiye. The pilot of the fighter jet was reported killed.

    The aircraft took off from the local 9th air base and was conducting a routine training flight when technical difficulties occurred. The fighter jet crashed in the area of the busy Izmir – Istanbul highway.

    After the crash, a strong fire broke out at the site, and debris from the aircraft was scattered over hundreds of meters. Emergency services are working at the scene, an investigation is ongoing, and the highway has been closed indefinitely.

    The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye confirmed information about the fighter jet crash. The military organized a search-and-rescue operation and recovered aircraft wreckage. A crash investigation commission is determining the cause of the incident.

    The Chief Prosecutor's Office in Balikesir has already begun an investigation into the F-16 crash.

    Azərbaycanın müdafiə naziri Türkiyə tərəfinə başsağlığı verib
    Министр обороны Азербайджана выразил соболезнования турецкому коллеге

