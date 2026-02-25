US sanctions 3 Russian individuals, 3 companies from Russia, UAE due to cyber threats

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Russian individuals, one citizen of Uzbekistan, and three companies from Russia and the UAE, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a department of the US Treasury, said in a statement, Report informs.

According to the statement, they were added to the sanctions list due to cybersecurity threats.

The Russian citizens added to the list are Oleg Kucherov, Marina Vasanovich, and Sergey Zelenyuk.

The sanctioned legal entities include the Russian company Matrix and the Dubai-registered companies Advance Security Solutions and Special Technology Services.