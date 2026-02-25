F‑16 fighter jet crashes in Türkiye, pilot killed

An F‑16 fighter jet has crashed in Türkiye, resulting in the death of its pilot, Report informs via Haber Global.

The governor of Balikesir province, Ismail Ustaoglu, confirmed the fact, stating that the aircraft belonged to the 19th Main Jet Air Base Command.

He noted that the crash occurred around 01:50 (GMT+4) while the jet was carrying out a planned mission. He expressed condolences to the family of the fallen pilot.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also confirmed the crash. Military personnel launched a search‑and‑rescue operation and located the wreckage of the aircraft. The ministry added that an investigation commission will determine the cause of the accident.