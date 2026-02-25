First Ukrainian drone factory starts operating in UK

The first Ukrainian defense plant of Ukrspecsystems, producing drones, has begun operating in the United Kingdom, stated Ukraine"s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Report informs via RBC Ukraine.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the facility is a manufacturing complex of Ukrspecsystems, whose unmanned aerial systems have proven effective in high-tech warfare.

"Ukraine is fighting in conditions of constant missile strikes, destruction of infrastructure, and threats to production. And our engineers create solutions that are born directly from front-line experience. They improve systems not based on theoretical research, but on the results of real combat applications," the ambassador wrote.

Therefore, according to Zaluzhnyi, launching production in the United Kingdom has deep strategic logic.

"This is not a shift in the center of gravity from Ukraine. This is an expansion of our joint capabilities and the creation of a second resilience contour that guarantees the continuity of production," the Ambassador noted.

He added that the center of engineering expertise will remain in Ukraine, while production will be integrated into the British defense space.

"We are creating a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other, but also form a common industrial security base," the ambassador noted.

Ukrspecsystems has been operating since 2014, earning a reputation as a developer of highly effective unmanned solutions. Its flagship products include the PD-2 reconnaissance systems, Gekata, and the Shark drone line.

Earlier, it was reported that Europe is ready to purchase Ukrainian drones and technologies, while Ukraine is prepared to buy European ones.