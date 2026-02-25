Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan relocates 115 more residents to Jabrayil's Horovlu village

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 09:05
    Azerbaijan relocates 115 more residents to Jabrayil's Horovlu village

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district on Wednesday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 30 families, comprising 115 individuals, were relocated to the village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan resettlement Jabrayil Horovlu village
    Photo
    Cəbrayılın Horovlu kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    В село Хоровлу Джебраильского района отправлена очередная группа переселенцев

