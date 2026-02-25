Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 09:20
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    71.25

    - 0.81

    10.40

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    66.06

    - 0.80

    8.64

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,198.80

    8.20

    857.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,174.50

    370.44

    1,111.21

    S&P 500

    6,890.07

    52.32

    44.57

    Nasdaq

    22,863.68

    236.41

    - 378.31

    Nikkei

    58,790.47

    1 453.74

    8,450.99

    Dax

    24,986.25

    -5.72

    495.84

    FTSE 100

    10,680.59

    - 4.15

    749.21

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,519.21

    22.04

    369.71

    Shanghai Composite

    4,125.32

    - 4.46

    156.48

    Bist 100

    14,050.83

    - 10.88

    2,789.31

    RTS

    1,141.69

    0.41

    27.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1793

    0.0023

    0.0048

    USD/GBP

    1.3516

    0.0034

    0.0043

    JPY/USD

    155.8300

    0.5400

    - 0.6200

    RUB/USD

    76.3234

    - 0.7710

    - 2.4266

    TRY/USD

    43.8561

    - 0.0006

    0.8999

    CNY/USD

    6.8729

    - 0.0240

    - 0.1161
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.02.2026)

    Latest News

    10:00

    Legion Financial sustains strong growth momentum while expanding its US investment footprint

    Business
    09:57

    4,500 tons of diesel fuel to be shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Energy
    09:52

    Azeri Light crude drops to $71.97 per barrel

    Energy
    09:45

    At least 30 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil, 39 missing

    Other countries
    09:38

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit boarding school and STEAM Center in Guba

    Domestic policy
    09:20

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:12

    Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart

    Military
    09:07

    F‑16 fighter jet crashes in Türkiye, pilot killed

    Region
    All News Feed