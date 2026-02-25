Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.02.2026)
Finance
- 25 February, 2026
- 09:20
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
71.25
|
- 0.81
|
10.40
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
66.06
|
- 0.80
|
8.64
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,198.80
|
8.20
|
857.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,174.50
|
370.44
|
1,111.21
|
S&P 500
|
6,890.07
|
52.32
|
44.57
|
Nasdaq
|
22,863.68
|
236.41
|
- 378.31
|
Nikkei
|
58,790.47
|
1 453.74
|
8,450.99
|
Dax
|
24,986.25
|
-5.72
|
495.84
|
FTSE 100
|
10,680.59
|
- 4.15
|
749.21
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,519.21
|
22.04
|
369.71
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,125.32
|
- 4.46
|
156.48
|
Bist 100
|
14,050.83
|
- 10.88
|
2,789.31
|
RTS
|
1,141.69
|
0.41
|
27.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1793
|
0.0023
|
0.0048
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3516
|
0.0034
|
0.0043
|
JPY/USD
|
155.8300
|
0.5400
|
- 0.6200
|
RUB/USD
|
76.3234
|
- 0.7710
|
- 2.4266
|
TRY/USD
|
43.8561
|
- 0.0006
|
0.8999
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8729
|
- 0.0240
|
- 0.1161
