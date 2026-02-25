Jeyhun Bayramov: Discrimination against Muslims in number of countries - cause for concern

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized an iftar (the meal eaten after sunset during the holy Ramadan month) for ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the ministry.

At the evening reception, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated those present on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished peace and prosperity to the peoples of all countries.

It was emphasized that this holy month, which unites the Islamic world, instills high spiritual values ​​in people.

Azerbaijan, as a country located at the intersection of civilizations and cultures, promotes multiculturalism and religious tolerance internationally as key pillars of state policy, he noted.

At the same time, the minister expressed concern about the trend of discrimination against Muslims and Islamophobia in a number of countries, as well as the instability resulting from conflicts in the Muslim world. The importance of unity and solidarity within the Islamic world in addressing such challenges was emphasized.

He also addressed the situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Next, the head of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Mohamed Adil Embarch, addressed the audience. He congratulated those present on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

Finally, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Jeyhun Rustamov, delivered the pre-iftar prayer, after which the participants began their meal.