Trump in his annual address to Congress mentions resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

US military dominance has been restored, and the world has become a safer place for Americans. The US is proud to restore security for Americans abroad, US President Donald Trump said during his annual State of the Union address to Congress, Report informs.

In his address, he also touched on the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He noted that in the first ten months of his presidency, he had brought eight wars to an end.

These include the conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Israel and Hamas, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Congo and Rwanda, according to Trump.

He noted that his Gaza Peace Plan secured the release of all remaining hostages.

To ensure regional security and prosperity, the Board of Peace was created, paving the way for lasting stability in the Middle East, the US president emphasized.