Truth about Khojaly presented in Washington - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora has organized a large-scale information campaign in Washington dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

Vehicles equipped with LED screens cruised through the city's central streets, passing several key government buildings. The route included the US Capitol, the White House, the US State Department, the Pentagon and other sites of national importance.

The main goal of the event was to inform the international community about the Khojaly tragedy, honor the memory of the victims, and re-focus the global community's attention on the call for justice. The information campaign will continue throughout the day.

The LED screens displayed the following slogans: "Remember, honor, reflect - Khojaly 1992", "34 years later we remember every soul", "Khojaly 1992 - Tragedy the world must remember", "Khojaly - their courage and pain are with us", "Honoring the victims, cherishing their memory", "Do not forget the Khojaly genocide", "Educate, demand justice and show solidarity", "Together we remember, mourn, protect", "Justice for Khojaly", "From tragedy to memory - Khojaly lives on", "Remember the innocent, speak for justice", "In one cold night, thousands were lost", "34 years later Khojaly still speaks."

The campaign called on the international community to remember the Khojaly genocide, to respect the memory of the victims, and to support the restoration of justice.