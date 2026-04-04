IRGC claims strikes on US sites in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it carried out strikes on US facilities in Kuwait and Patriot missile systems in Bahrain, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

According to the statement, "during the 95th wave of missile strikes, we targeted US facilities and infrastructure on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, as well as Patriot air defense systems in Bahrain."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which reportedly led to the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Following these events, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.