Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise nearly 9% in a year

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 17:07
    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise nearly 9% in a year

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy reached 32.0025 billion manats as of March 1, marking an 8.8% increase compared with the same date last year.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this figure is up 0.4% from the previous month and 0.2% since the start of the year.

    Private banks accounted for the bulk of lending, holding 69.5% of total credit investments-22.2315 billion manats-up 9.1% year-on-year. State banks" lending reached 7.8873 billion manats, a 9.4% increase, raising their share of total lending to 24.6% from 24.5% a year ago.

    Non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) contributed 1.8837 billion manats, a 4% increase over the year, although their share of total credit fell from 6.2% to 5.9%.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan credit investments private banks
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına kredit qoyuluşu il ərzində 9 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Кредитные вложения в экономику Азербайджана за год увеличились почти на 9%

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed