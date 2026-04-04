Azerbaijan reduces ketchup imports in January 2026

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 206 tons of ketchup worth $312,200.

According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistical Committee, this represents a 6% decrease in value and a 10% drop in volume compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, imports from Russia totaled 62 tons worth $87,700, down 25% in value and 31% in volume year-on-year. Kazakhstan supplied 61 tons valued at $75,000, marking a 44% increase in value and a 53% rise in volume.

Imports from Türkiye amounted to 38 tons worth $63,000, down 45% in value and 46% in volume. Meanwhile, supplies from Germany reached 24 tons valued at $56,000, more than doubling compared to the previous year. Belarus exported 7.4 tons worth $10,300, showing a sharp increase from a year earlier.

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported a total of 3,723 tons of ketchup, with 44% coming from Russia and 23% from Türkiye.