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    Orban warns of looming energy crisis in Europe

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 16:44
    Orban warns of looming energy crisis in Europe

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that Europe faces a growing energy crisis that could threaten the continent's economy.

    According to Report, in a video message posted on X, Orban said he had discussed the situation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, emphasizing that the situation in Europe is "critical." He added that a serious energy crisis is approaching and is accelerating with each passing day, putting the European economy at risk of energy shortages and rising prices.

    "The danger is inevitable," Orban said. "It can only be avoided if the European Union replenishes its oil and gas reserves from all available sources, in the largest possible quantities, and as quickly as possible."

    Orban called on Brussels to immediately lift sanctions and restrictions on Russian energy, saying, "Every day counts." He also urged the EU to pressure Volodymyr Zelenskyy to immediately resume operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

    He criticized plans to abandon Russian energy in favor of more expensive alternatives, saying they should be rejected.

    "The TISZA energy transition plan [Hungarian political party] should be thrown out," Orban said, arguing that Hungary needs stability and security above all.

    Viktor Orban Energy crisis European Union Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Orban Avropada yaxınlaşan enerji böhranı barədə xəbərdarlıq edib
    Орбан предупредил о надвигающемся энергетическом кризисе в Европе

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