Gurban Gurbanov: 'Matches against English clubs in Champions League were valuable experience for us'

Playing against English clubs proved to be a valuable experience for Qarabag FK, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference following the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs against Newcastle, Report informs.

The head coach commented on his team's defeat: "First of all, I want to thank my players. They had an interesting season in the Champions League. Matches against English clubs this season were a great experience for us. I am very pleased with each of my players. They also showed their best in the return leg against Newcastle. Even though it was difficult to get the team mentally prepared for the match after the heavy defeat in Baku, after conceding two goals early in the game, the players pulled themselves together."

Gurban Gurbanov also expressed his gratitude to the English club's fans: "They came to the match to support their team. At the same time, they occasionally applauded our well-organized attacks. I wish Newcastle success in the upcoming matches. I want to say a special thank you to our fans. Our fans never abandoned us, both in away and home games."

The Newcastle-Qarabag match ended with a 3-2 victory for the home team. The English club also won the first leg (6-1), ending Qarabag's Champions League campaign.