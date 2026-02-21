Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    US OFAC extends NIS license until March 20

    Other countries
    21 February, 2026
    14:42
    The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury extended the license for operations of Serbia's Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company for thirty days until March 20, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said, Report informs via TASS.

    "A good piece of news for Serbian citizens - the license for operations of Naftna Industrija Srbije was renewed until March 20. NIS can continue supplies of crude oil, refine it at the refinery in Pancevo and regularly supply the market with petroleum products," she said.

    ABŞ Serbiyanın NIS şirkətinin lisenziyasının müddətini martın 20-nə kimi uzadıb
    Минфин США продлил операционную лицензию сербской компании NIS до 20 марта

