US OFAC extends NIS license until March 20
Other countries
- 21 February, 2026
- 14:42
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury extended the license for operations of Serbia's Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company for thirty days until March 20, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said, Report informs via TASS.
"A good piece of news for Serbian citizens - the license for operations of Naftna Industrija Srbije was renewed until March 20. NIS can continue supplies of crude oil, refine it at the refinery in Pancevo and regularly supply the market with petroleum products," she said.
