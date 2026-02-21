Kyiv suggests EU use Odessa-Brody oil pipeline instead of Druzhba

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 21 February, 2026
    Ukraine has suggested using the Odesa-Brody pipeline for oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia, the European Pravda newspaper noted, quoting a letter the Ukrainian mission to the EU sent to the European Commission on February 20, Report informs via TASS.

    "To ensure security of the oil supplies to European countries, in particular to Hungary and Slovakia, it is proposed to consider the possibility of transporting oil using Ukraine's existing oil and gas infrastructure. This logistics could be organized either through the Ukrainian oil transportation system or by sea with the ensuing transshipment at seaports and transportation via the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline further to the member states of the European Union," the publication quotes the letter.

    On February 13, industry sources told TASS that Ukrtransnafta, which transits oil through Ukraine, prohibited crude supplies to Slovakia and Hungary. According to sources, on February 6, the company eliminated an emergency situation at the Brody station, but oil pumping has not yet resumed.

    Ukrayna Aİ-yə zədələnmiş "Drujba" neft kəmərinin əvəzinə "Odessa-Brodı" kəmərini təklif edir
    Украина предлагает ЕС нефтепровод "Одесса-Броды" вместо поврежденной "Дружбы"

