In accordance with the 2025-2026 training plan, a training-methodical session dedicated to the results of 2025 has been held at the Medical Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Report informs referring to the ministry.

The event was attended by the department's officers, chiefs of sections of the Main Clinical Hospital, and chiefs of medical services from the troops (forces), Combined Arms Army, army corps and formations.

The session commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the session, updates were presented on the spread of seasonal diseases, the implementation of preventive measures, and the application of innovative examination and treatment methods. Participants also exchanged views on other relevant topics.