Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Medical Department holds training-methodical session

    Domestic policy
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 16:01
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Medical Department holds training-methodical session

    In accordance with the 2025-2026 training plan, a training-methodical session dedicated to the results of 2025 has been held at the Medical Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Report informs referring to the ministry.

    The event was attended by the department's officers, chiefs of sections of the Main Clinical Hospital, and chiefs of medical services from the troops (forces), Combined Arms Army, army corps and formations.

    The session commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    During the session, updates were presented on the spread of seasonal diseases, the implementation of preventive measures, and the application of innovative examination and treatment methods. Participants also exchanged views on other relevant topics.

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry training
    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Tibb İdarəsində təlim-metodiki toplanış keçirilib
    В Медицинском управлении МО состоялись учебно-методические сборы

    Latest News

    17:23

    Fico: If Ukraine doesn't resume oil supplies, it will be left without emergency electricity

    Other countries
    17:07

    Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan for Ensuring Rational Use of Water Resources in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    16:44

    S. Korea to closely monitor additional US measures following Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs

    Other countries
    16:19

    Kyiv suggests EU use Odessa-Brody oil pipeline instead of Druzhba

    Energy
    16:01

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Medical Department holds training-methodical session

    Domestic policy
    15:42

    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 225 shadow fleet captains, 44 Russian companies

    Other countries
    15:21

    Unsafe levels of cancer-causing radon gas detected at 16 UK prisons

    Other countries
    15:00
    Photo

    TURKPA to submit documents to obtain observer status in OSCE PA

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    US OFAC extends NIS license until March 20

    Other countries
    All News Feed