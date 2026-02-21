Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 13:41
    The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, AGF Trophy 2026, has commenced at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The tournament brings together gymnasts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Turkiye, and the US, alongside athletes competing in a neutral capacity.

    Participants are competing for medals in both individual and synchronized programs.

    Azerbaijan's hopes are pinned on Magsud Mahsudov, Mehdi Aliyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Seljan Mahsudova, Shafiga Humbatova, and Ayan Shabanova.

    The two-day international competition will conclude on February 22.

    Bakıda batut gimnastikası və tamblinq üzrə Dünya Kuboku start götürüb
    В Баку стартовал Кубок мира по прыжкам на батуте и тамблингу

