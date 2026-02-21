Russia attacks Ukraine with 120 drones, 1 ballistic missile
Other countries
- 21 February, 2026
- 14:00
Russian forces attacked Ukraine on the night of February 20 using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 120 drones. Ukrainian air defence forces have managed to destroy or jam 106 of the UAVs, Report informs referring to Ukrainska Pravda.
The drones were destroyed or jammed in Ukraine's north, south and east.
Hits by 1 ballistic missile and 13 UAVs were recorded at 11 locations and the fall of downed aerial assets (debris) at 8 locations.
The attack is ongoing, as several Russian drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.
On the night of February 20, Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone attack on the Odesa district, leaving two people injured.
