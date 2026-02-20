President of European Commission to visit Ukraine on Feb. 23
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ukraine on February 23, Report informs via Ukrainian media.
Her visit will be dedicated to the fourth anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
