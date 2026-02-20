Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President of European Commission to visit Ukraine on Feb. 23

    • 20 February, 2026
    • 16:53
    President of European Commission to visit Ukraine on Feb. 23

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ukraine on February 23, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    Her visit will be dedicated to the fourth anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

    Avropa Komissiyasının sədri fevralın 23-də Ukraynaya səfər edəcək
    Глава ЕК 23 февраля посетит Украину

