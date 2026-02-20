Azerbaijan reduces imports of car spare parts from Georgia by 45%

In January 2026, Georgia exported 3 tons of spare parts and accessories for automobiles for $132,000 to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

This is 26% less in value and 45% less in quantity compared to the same period of 2025.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked 2nd among the countries to which Georgia exports the mentioned products.

In January, Georgia sold 48.5 tons of automobile accessories and spare parts worth $403,000 to other countries, which is 57% and 2.3% less than the indicators from a year ago, respectively.

During the reporting period, Georgia supplied 10.6 tons worth $142,800 to Armenia, 31.7 tons worth $81,200 to Syria, 2.7 tons worth $39,100 to Türkiye, and 0.4 tons worth $72,000 to the United Arab Emirates.