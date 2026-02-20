Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Energy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 16:26
    MOL's capital spending in Azerbaijan tops $123 million in 2025

    Hungarian oil and gas company MOL spent $123.3 million on hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in Azerbaijan in 2025, down 0.4% from the previous year, according to the company"s annual data cited by Report.

    Of that total, $109.5 million went to development, $8.7 million to exploration, and $5.2 million to other expenses.

    Globally, MOL's capital expenditures across its projects - spanning Hungary, Croatia, Iraq's Kurdistan region, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and others - reached $385 million, up 24.8% from 2024. Development accounted for $206 million, exploration $46.8 million, and other costs $55.8 million.

    Azerbaijani projects represented 32% of MOL's total capital spending during the period.

    MOL currently holds a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli development project and 8.9% in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. On December 17, 2025, SOCAR and MOL Group signed a production-sharing agreement for the onshore Shamakhi-Gobustan exploration and production block in Azerbaijan. MOL is the operator with a 65% share, while SOCAR holds 35%.

    The Hungarian group operates in eight countries and maintains active upstream interests across nine nations.

    MOL Group capital spending
    Капитальные затраты MOL в Азербайджане превысили $123 млн в 2025 году

