    Finance
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 16:12
    The current account of Azerbaijan's balance of payments is expected to record an average annual surplus of 1.25% of GDP in 2026–2027, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, cited by Report.

    The IMF estimates that the current account surplus reached 5.4% of GDP in 2025, and projects it at 2.1% of GDP in 2026 and 0.4% of GDP in 2027.

    Starting in 2028, the Fund forecasts a shift to a deficit of 0.2% of GDP, which is expected to persist in 2029. The deficit is projected to widen to 0.4% of GDP in 2030 and 0.7% of GDP in 2031.

    For context, in 2024 the current account surplus amounted to $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in January–September 2025 the current account surplus reached $3.02 billion, or 5.4% of GDP. By the end of 2025, it is expected to total $3.7 billion, assuming an average oil price of around $70 per barrel.

