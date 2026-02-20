Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Incident
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:47
    Azerbaijani embassy releases statement over protest incident during Ilham Aliyev's US visit

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Washington, DC on February 19, 2026, Report informs.

    The embassy said, on 19 February 2026, a group of protestors committed provocative actions outside the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the United States to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace: "When the Presidential motorcade approached the hotel area, the protesters violently attempted to enter the protected area and took offensive actions against the Presidential vehicle. This group also used indecent expressions against the leadership of Azerbaijan."

    "The Presidential Security Service had no choice but to immediately intervene, since any attempt to obstruct or physically interfere with a protected vehicle carrying the head of state constitutes a serious security concern. Protective responses, as a standard practice, were aimed solely at ensuring the safety and security.

    Moreover, as publicly stated by the US Secret Service, the hotel area was included within the official security perimeter. Therefore, we resolutely reject any attempt to mischaracterize and disseminate allegations on the security measures taken in response to actions targeting a country's leader and a protected motorcade.

    Azerbaijan's security personnel always operate in strict coordination with the host country.

    We urge responsible reporting and caution against drawing conclusions based on unverified claims," reads the statement.

