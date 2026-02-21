Azerbaijani oil prices fall slightly
Energy
- 21 February, 2026
- 10:08
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.58, or 0.8%, to $72.2 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.16 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.58 or 0.83%, amounting to $69.55.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
11:23
3 dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur OblastRegion
11:05
US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three peopleOther countries
10:43
Ukrainian officials reject latest Donbas proposal from USOther countries
10:25
Trump signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countriesOther countries
10:08
Azerbaijani oil prices fall slightlyEnergy
09:53
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.02.2026)Finance
09:41
Zelenskyy: US, Russia share same position on ending warOther countries
09:26
US terminates number of tariffs following Supreme Court ruling — White HouseOther countries
09:15