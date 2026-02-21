Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijani oil prices fall slightly

    • 21 February, 2026
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.58, or 0.8%, to $72.2 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.16 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.58 or 0.83%, amounting to $69.55.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

