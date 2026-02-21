Zelenskyy: US, Russia share same position on ending war

Washington and Moscow are taking the same position in negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war: if Kyiv wants a quick end to the fighting, Ukrainian troops should withdraw from Donbas, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with AFP, Report informs via France24.

The demand to cede territory to Russia comes as Kyiv's forces are, according to Zelenskyy, gaining ground in counterattacks along the southern front line.

"I won't go into too many details," Zelenskyy said of the advances, "but today I can congratulate our army first and foremost -- all the defence forces -- because as of today, 300 (square) kilometres have been liberated."

He did not say over what timeframe and AFP was unable to verify the claim.

Washington and Moscow are both exerting pressure on Kyiv to give up the embattled Donbas region to the Kremlin in any deal to end the four-year war.

"Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas," Zelenskyy said about the eastern region that Russia has claimed as its own.

As well as demanding territorial concessions, the United States and Russia are pressuring Ukraine to hold presidential elections as part of its sweeping plan for a peace deal.

Zelenskyy, who has said Ukraine could only hold a vote when the war is over, said Russia was only pushing for a quick vote because the Kremlin wants to remove him from power.

"Let's be honest -- the Russians just want to replace me," Zelenskyy said.