US terminates number of tariffs following Supreme Court ruling — White House

The US has terminated certain tariffs following a Supreme Court ruling, the White House noted, Report informs.

According to its statement, the tariffs imposed under the pretext of the emergency law are being terminated. In particular, this concerns the tariffs imposed by the US in April 2025 on products from 185 countries and territories. In addition, tariffs imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada under the guise of combating illegal migration and drug smuggling, as well as those imposed on countries that purchased oil or gas from Venezuela, will be terminated. Furthermore, the executive order under which the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on India in August 2025 for purchasing Russian oil has been terminated. These tariffs were terminated on February 7. The executive orders that allowed the US to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba and countries importing goods or services from Iran have also been terminated.

The relevant decrees "shall no longer be in effect," and the tariffs provided for therein "shall no longer be collected," according to the document.