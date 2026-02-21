Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 11:05
    US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people

    The US struck a ship allegedly belonging to drug traffickers in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) noted, Report informs.

    "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said in a statement on its X page.

    Three people were killed in the strike. No US servicemen were injured.

