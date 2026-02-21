US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people
Other countries
- 21 February, 2026
- 11:05
The US struck a ship allegedly belonging to drug traffickers in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) noted, Report informs.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said in a statement on its X page.
Three people were killed in the strike. No US servicemen were injured.
Latest News
11:23
3 dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur OblastRegion
11:05
US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three peopleOther countries
10:43
Ukrainian officials reject latest Donbas proposal from USOther countries
10:25
Trump signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countriesOther countries
10:08
Azerbaijani oil prices fall slightlyEnergy
09:53
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.02.2026)Finance
09:41
Zelenskyy: US, Russia share same position on ending warOther countries
09:26
US terminates number of tariffs following Supreme Court ruling — White HouseOther countries
09:15