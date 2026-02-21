Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Trump signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries

    Other countries
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 10:25
    US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social page that he signed an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries, Report informs.

    According to the US leader, he "signed [the executive order] on a global 10% tariff on all countries, which will be effective almost immediately."

    Earlier, against the backdrop of the US Supreme Court's decision against the presidential administration's use of tariffs, Trump said that he would impose a 10% tariff on all imports into the country. According to him, it should come into force in three days. The US president explained that he would keep tariffs related to "national security" in force.

    President Donald Trump tariffs imports
    Tramp bütün ölkələrdən idxala 10 % rüsum tətbiq olunması barədə fərman imzalayıb
    Трамп подписал указ о введении 10% пошлин на импорт из всех стран

