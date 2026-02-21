Pentagon begins testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass production

The US War Department has begun testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass production submitted by 25 private companies, Axios noted, Report informs.

According to the news outlet, the tests are being conducted at the Fort Benning Army base in Georgia. "The trials run through early March, putting small, inexpensive drones and their makers through the wringer as the US attempts to learn the lessons of war in Ukraine," the article said.

Jeff Thompson, the CEO of Red Cat, one of the 25 manufacturers participating in the trials, told Axios that Pentagon officials are prioritizing the possibility of mass production. "If you can't produce them and deliver them on time - if you're two weeks late - you're out," he said.

After the tests are completed, the winner will receive a $150 million order to supply the prototypes.