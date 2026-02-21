Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

A regular bus route between Azerbaijan's Sumgait and Lachin will be launched on February 23, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

Buses will depart from the Sumgait bus station for Lachin daily at 7:00 AM (GMT+4), and in the opposite direction at 5:30 PM. The ticket price for this route will be 16.60 manats.

Stops along the route include the cities of Khojaly, Khankandi, and Shusha. The fare for the Sumgait-Khojaly route will be 14.30 manats, the Sumgait-Khankandi route will cost 14.80 manats, and the Sumgait-Shusha route will cost 15.20 manats.

Tickets can be purchased online through the biletim.az portal.

When Azerbaijani citizens purchase tickets through the portal or mobile application, entry permits to the liberated territories are granted automatically.

($1=1.7 manats)