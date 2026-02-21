Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

    Infrastructure
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 13:19
    Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

    A regular bus route between Azerbaijan's Sumgait and Lachin will be launched on February 23, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

    Buses will depart from the Sumgait bus station for Lachin daily at 7:00 AM (GMT+4), and in the opposite direction at 5:30 PM. The ticket price for this route will be 16.60 manats.

    Stops along the route include the cities of Khojaly, Khankandi, and Shusha. The fare for the Sumgait-Khojaly route will be 14.30 manats, the Sumgait-Khankandi route will cost 14.80 manats, and the Sumgait-Shusha route will cost 15.20 manats.

    Tickets can be purchased online through the biletim.az portal.

    When Azerbaijani citizens purchase tickets through the portal or mobile application, entry permits to the liberated territories are granted automatically.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan bus routes liberated territories
    Fevralın 23-dən Sumqayıt-Laçın avtobus reysi fəaliyyətə başlayır
    С 23 февраля запускается автобусный рейс Сумгайыт-Лачын

    Latest News

    14:21

    Trump meets Vietnam leader, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists

    Other countries
    14:00

    Russia attacks Ukraine with 120 drones, 1 ballistic missile

    Other countries
    13:41

    FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:19

    Azerbaijan to launch Sumgait-Lachin bus route on February 23

    Infrastructure
    13:01

    S&P considers military escalation between Armenia, Azerbaijan unlikely in foreseeable future

    Business
    12:38

    Pentagon begins testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass production

    Other countries
    12:21

    Illinois governor demands $8.7B from US administration following tariff ruling

    Other countries
    11:57

    Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    11:38

    Hundreds of US troops evacuated from bases in Qatar, Bahrain

    Other countries
    All News Feed