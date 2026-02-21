Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 11:57
    Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

    The government of Hungary has decided to block the European Union's 90-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine because of Kyiv's move to stop Russian oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, Report informs via TASS.

    "We have made the decision to block the 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine until Ukraine resumes oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline," he said in a video address, aired by M1 television. "As long as oil deliveries to Hungary remain blocked, Ukraine will not be getting the military loan of 90 billion euros."

    Szijjarto went on to say that by blocking oil deliveries via Druzhba, Ukraine is violating its association agreement with the EU. He warned that as long as Kyiv continues to do this, Hungary will keep blocking EU decisions that are important for Ukraine.

    The minister accused Kyiv of colluding with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition with the goal of blackmailing the government of Hungary. In his opinion, Kyiv is deliberately creating difficulties for Hungary, sending gas prices spiking on the eve of parliamentary elections.

    "We will not yield to this blackmail. We will not support the conflict in Ukraine, will not pay Ukrainians to continue the conflict, will not allow Hungarian taxpayer money to go to Ukraine, and will not allow gasoline prices in Hungary to grow," Szijjarto said.

    According to Hungarian data, oil has not flowed through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude oil through the Adriatic Pipeline. It is expected that it will be delivered to the Croatian port of Omisalj by sea. Budapest believes this can be done in full compliance with EU regulations.

    Macarıstan Aİ-nin Ukraynaya 90 milyard avro ayırmasını bloklama səbəbini açıqlayıb
    Глава МИД Венгрии назвал причину блокировки выделения Украине €90 млрд

