    Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan for Ensuring Rational Use of Water Resources in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 17:07
    Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan for Ensuring Rational Use of Water Resources in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    The Action Plan for Ensuring the Rational Use of Water Resources in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2026-2030 has been approved, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding order.

    The order aims to ensure the rational use of water resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, improve infrastructure in this area, and further enhance the supply of drinking and irrigation water.

    Naxçıvanda su ehtiyatlarından səmərəli istifadəyə dair Tədbirlər Planı təsdiqlənib - CƏDVƏL
    Утвержден План мероприятий по обеспечению рационального использования водных ресурсов в НАР

