    Azerbaijani envoy holds talks with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of Monaco

    Foreign policy
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijani envoy holds talks with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of Monaco

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has held talks with Monaco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Report informs.

    "Fruitful talks were held in Monaco. I thank Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, and Minister of Equipment, Environment, and Urban Development, Celine Caron Dagioni," Abdullayeva wrote on X.

    Azərbaycan səfiri Monakonun xarici işlər və əməkdaşlıq üzrə naziri ilə danışıqlar aparıb
    Посол Азербайджана провела переговоры с министром по внешним делам и сотрудничеству Монако

