Azerbaijani envoy holds talks with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of Monaco
Foreign policy
- 21 February, 2026
- 17:53
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has held talks with Monaco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Report informs.
"Fruitful talks were held in Monaco. I thank Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, and Minister of Equipment, Environment, and Urban Development, Celine Caron Dagioni," Abdullayeva wrote on X.
Les échanges fructueux à #Monaco. Je remercie Mesdames Isabelle Berro-Amadeï Conseiller de Gouvernement - Ministre des Relations Extérieures &de la Coopération et Céline Caron-Dagioni, Conseiller de Gouvernement-Ministre de l’Equipement, de l’Environnement et de l’Urbanisme 🇦🇿🇲🇨. pic.twitter.com/dksTPOTx9j— Leyla Abdullayeva (@LAbdullayevaMFA) February 21, 2026
