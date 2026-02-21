Azerbaijani envoy holds talks with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of Monaco

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has held talks with Monaco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Report informs.

"Fruitful talks were held in Monaco. I thank Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isabelle Berro-Amadei, and Minister of Equipment, Environment, and Urban Development, Celine Caron Dagioni," Abdullayeva wrote on X.