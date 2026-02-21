Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership inspects activities of Air Defense Units

    Military
    21 February, 2026
    17:47
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership inspects activities of Air Defense Units

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, inspected the service and combat activities of the air defense military unit, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    At the military unit's command post, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was reported on the fulfillment of assigned service tasks and the current situation.

    The ministry's leadership observed the conduct of specialized training sessions. The personnel's level of professionalism, their ability to apply theoretical knowledge in practice, as well as their skills in the proper use of weapons and equipment, were highly commended.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions to the air combat command to ensure the in-depth study of the tactical and technical characteristics of modern weapons and equipment recently introduced into the armament of the air defense units during training and exercises, to master their effective employment in combat conditions, and to enhance personnel's skills in their proper and safe use.

