Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that Bratislava would cut off electricity supplies if oil supplies from Ukraine were not resumed, Report informs.

"If oil supplies to Slovakia are not resumed on Monday, I will ask SEPS, the state-owned joint-stock company, to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. In January 2026 alone, these emergency supplies, needed to stabilize the Ukrainian energy grid, were required twice as much as during the entire year of 2025," Fico wrote on X.

"Since the beginning of the war, Slovakia has been helping Ukraine. Around 180,000 Ukrainians are currently on our territory, we provide humanitarian assistance, and we organize joint government meetings. We are doing substantially more for Ukraine than some other countries. The Ukrainian president refuses to understand our peace-oriented approach and, because we do not support the war, he is behaving maliciously toward Slovakia. First, he halted gas flows to Slovakia, causing us damages of €500 million per year. Now he has stopped oil flows, causing us further losses and logistical difficulties.

Given President Zelenskyy's unacceptable behavior toward Slovakia, treating it as a hostile country, I consider it absolutely correct that I refused to involve the Slovak Republic in the latest €90 billion military loan for Ukraine," Fico wrote.

The transit of Russian oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline has been suspended since late January. Oil deliveries to Slovakia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline were suspended due to damage to infrastructure in Ukraine.