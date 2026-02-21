Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Illinois governor demands $8.7B from US administration following tariff ruling

    Other countries
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 12:21
    Illinois governor demands $8.7B from US administration following tariff ruling

    Illinois Governor JB Pritzker demanded that the US administration compensate the residents of his state for financial losses amounting to approximately $8.7 billion due to the US Supreme Court's ruling on the illegality of trade tariffs, Report informs.

    "Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof. Your hand-picked Supreme Court justices notified you that they (the tariffs) are also unconstitutional. On behalf of the people of Illinois, I demand a refund of $1,700 for every family in Illinois. There are 5,105,448 households in my state, bringing the total damages you owe to $8,679,261,600," the governor wrote in a letter to US President Donald Trump.

