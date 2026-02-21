Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    3 dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur Oblast

    21 February, 2026
    • 11:23
    All three people on board a helicopter that went missing on Thursday have been confirmed dead, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Oblast said on Saturday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The helicopter vanished from radar on Thursday evening after taking off from a logging site in the Romnensky municipal district of the Amur Oblast.

    According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the three individuals on board -- a pilot, an investigator and a police officer -- were returning from a crime scene where the body of a logging worker, who had suffered fatal injuries on the job, had been discovered.

    Rusiyanın Amur vilayətində qəzaya uğramış helikopter və həlak olan üç şəxsin meyiti tapılıb
    В Амурской области РФ нашли пропавший вертолет и троих погибших

