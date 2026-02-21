3 dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur Oblast
Region
- 21 February, 2026
- 11:23
All three people on board a helicopter that went missing on Thursday have been confirmed dead, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Oblast said on Saturday, Report informs via Xinhua.
The helicopter vanished from radar on Thursday evening after taking off from a logging site in the Romnensky municipal district of the Amur Oblast.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the three individuals on board -- a pilot, an investigator and a police officer -- were returning from a crime scene where the body of a logging worker, who had suffered fatal injuries on the job, had been discovered.
Latest News
12:38
Pentagon begins testing kamikaze drone prototypes for mass productionOther countries
12:21
Illinois governor demands $8.7B from US administration following tariff rulingOther countries
11:57
Hungary blocks EU's 90-billion-euro aid package for UkraineOther countries
11:38
Hundreds of US troops evacuated from bases in Qatar, BahrainOther countries
11:23
3 dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur OblastRegion
11:05
US strikes drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three peopleOther countries
10:43
Ukrainian officials reject latest Donbas proposal from USOther countries
10:25
Trump signs executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countriesOther countries
10:08