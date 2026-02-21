Hundreds of US troops evacuated from bases in Qatar, Bahrain

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Hundreds of US troops have been evacuated from US bases in Qatar and Bahrain amid rising concerns about a potential US military strike on Iran, The New York Times noted Friday, citing Pentagon officials, Report informs via Xinhua.

    There have been evacuations at the Al Udeid base in Qatar and a cluster of US bases in Bahrain that host the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

    US President Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he was considering a limited military strike on Iran to pressure Tehran into accepting a nuclear deal.

    Also on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran's draft of a possible nuclear deal with the United States will be ready in the next two to three days and after that, the two sides "may need another round of discussion before starting work toward, hopefully, a good conclusion."

    In an interview with MSNBC, Araghchi said that Iran is ready both for war and peace.

    On Thursday, Trump said that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear program, otherwise "really bad things" will happen.

    Pentaqon İranla gərginlik fonunda yüzlərlə hərbçini Qətər və Bəhreyndən çıxarıb
    Пентагон вывел сотни военных из Катара и Бахрейна на фоне эскалации с Ираном

