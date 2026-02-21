Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 09:53
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day"s close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    71,76

    0,10

    10,91

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    66,48

    0,08

    9,06

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5 080,90

    83,50

    739,80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49 625,97

    230,81

    1 562,68

    S&P 500

    6 909,51

    47,62

    64,01

    Nasdaq

    22 886,07

    203,34

    - 355,92

    Nikkei

    56 825,70

    - 642,13

    6 486,22

    Dax

    25 260,69

    217,12

    770,28

    FTSE 100

    10 686,89

    59,85

    755,51

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8 515,49

    116,71

    365,99

    Shanghai Composite

    4 082,07

    0,00

    113,23

    Bist 100

    13 934,06

    129,85

    2 672,54

    RTS

    1 141,28

    1,54

    27,15

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1,1784

    0,0000

    0,0039

    USD/GBP

    1,3480

    0,0000

    0,0007

    JPY/USD

    155,0500

    0,0400

    - 1,4000

    RUB/USD

    76,7916

    - 0,0400

    - 1,9584

    TRY/USD

    43,8366

    0,0700

    0,8804

    CNY/USD

    6,9048

    0,0000

    - 0,0842
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.02.2026)

