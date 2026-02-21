Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.02.2026)
Finance
- 21 February, 2026
- 09:53
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day"s close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
71,76
|
0,10
|
10,91
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
66,48
|
0,08
|
9,06
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5 080,90
|
83,50
|
739,80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49 625,97
|
230,81
|
1 562,68
|
S&P 500
|
6 909,51
|
47,62
|
64,01
|
Nasdaq
|
22 886,07
|
203,34
|
- 355,92
|
Nikkei
|
56 825,70
|
- 642,13
|
6 486,22
|
Dax
|
25 260,69
|
217,12
|
770,28
|
FTSE 100
|
10 686,89
|
59,85
|
755,51
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8 515,49
|
116,71
|
365,99
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4 082,07
|
0,00
|
113,23
|
Bist 100
|
13 934,06
|
129,85
|
2 672,54
|
RTS
|
1 141,28
|
1,54
|
27,15
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1,1784
|
0,0000
|
0,0039
|
USD/GBP
|
1,3480
|
0,0000
|
0,0007
|
JPY/USD
|
155,0500
|
0,0400
|
- 1,4000
|
RUB/USD
|
76,7916
|
- 0,0400
|
- 1,9584
|
TRY/USD
|
43,8366
|
0,0700
|
0,8804
|
CNY/USD
|
6,9048
|
0,0000
|
- 0,0842
