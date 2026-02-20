Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development
AIC
- 20 February, 2026
- 18:13
Azerbaijan will set up a Center for Agricultural Research and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).
According to Report, the initiative is reflected in a decree aimed at improving the operations of several state bodies, signed today by President Ilham Aliyev.
The new center will be formed on the basis of the Ministry's Agricultural Innovation Center and the public legal entity "Center for Agricultural Research."
