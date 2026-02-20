Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development

    AIC
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 18:13
    Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development

    Azerbaijan will set up a Center for Agricultural Research and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

    According to Report, the initiative is reflected in a decree aimed at improving the operations of several state bodies, signed today by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The new center will be formed on the basis of the Ministry's Agricultural Innovation Center and the public legal entity "Center for Agricultural Research."

    Ilham Aliyev agriculture
    Azərbaycanda Aqrar Tədqiqatlar və İnkişaf Mərkəzi yaradılır
    В Азербайджане создается Центр аграрных исследований и развития

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    18:22

    Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entity

    Domestic policy
    18:13

    Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development

    AIC
    18:10

    UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7M

    Incident
    18:03

    Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026

    Energy
    17:54

    Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealed

    Domestic policy
    17:49

    Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCs

    Infrastructure
    17:49

    Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 million

    Domestic policy
    17:47

    Azerbaijani embassy releases statement over protest incident during Ilham Aliyev's US visit

    Incident
    All News Feed